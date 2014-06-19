Skeptics with a K: Episode #124

Godless babies, topical caffeine, aluminium discs and software for your brain. Plus the old bait-and-switch, Radiohead and reset buttons. As they mend the road behind us, it’s Skeptics with a K.

