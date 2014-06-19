Skeptics with a K: Episode #124

Godless babies, topical caffeine, aluminium discs and software for your brain. Plus the old bait-and-switch, Radiohead and reset buttons. As they mend the road behind us, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (0.0KB)
#1 by Wesley on June 23, 2014 - 14:26
You brought up Dolph Lundgren, and mentioned how he was terrible in his movies. After having sat through Red Scorpion, I would have to agree, but I learned recently that there is more to Dolph than his alkward acting style would have you believe.
He has a degree in chemistry from Washington State University, a degree in chemical engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sydney. He is also a holder of a 3rd dan black belt in Kyokushin Karate and was European champion in 1980 and 1981. I think that all that more than makes up for his cringeworthy apearances on the silver screen.
#2 by Tammy x on June 26, 2014 - 11:45
Mike,
Have you tried listening to music by Mitch Benn, Tim Minchin, maybe The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing , while working?
Make it more about the comedy than the music?
(Not that their music isn’t good too)
They work for me 😉
Tammy xx
#3 by Duncan on June 27, 2014 - 17:09
For my test I needed a new guinea pig so I paid a guinea for a guinea pig guinea pig, but was sent a pig from New Guinea.
#4 by Idiot Savant on July 16, 2014 - 19:59
Wesley, there’s more to most people than the bigoted view we presume by the small amount of data we receive about them, most so-called ‘skeptics’ go round berating believers of woo-woo as being dumb mofo’s with no reasoning skills, yet that bloke wot run the human genome project became a Christian…
Mr Lundgren’s attributes go way further than his ‘acting’, acting is just a job to earn some corn, and I’ll wager he’s made more from being a poor actor than he’d ever had made as a chemical engineer…and he’ll certainly be better remembered…
Personally, I feel most people ‘attack’ the guy for jealousy of his success, rather than his acting ability or lack thereof…I’d rather spend a night chatting to that guy than some self-righteous skeptical prig harking on about homeopathy and illiberally trying to ‘convert’ people to ‘skepticism’ lol