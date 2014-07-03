Skeptics with a K: Episode #125

Gummy bears, stem cells, superfood and parkour. Plus smokers, commemorative mugs, lip balm and milkshake. Permeating the lipid bilayer, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:08:23 — 16.1MB)
#1 by Julia on July 3, 2014 - 15:41
Can you smoke in a TARDIS?
Yes, but only sonic cigarettes.
#2 by kevin o'malley on July 3, 2014 - 17:56
I’m old enough to remember this WB cartoon.
Bugs bunny does Bugsy Siegle
It just might be where the pizza place got the idea.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racketeer_Rabbit
Youtube has a clip.
#3 by James on July 3, 2014 - 22:01
Lovely quote r.e. fewer people using nicotine v. fewer people dying of lung cancer. Have to remember that one 😉
It’s not true that ecigarettes are currenrtly unregulated – that’s a lie which has been repeated so many times that it’s become an accepted truth. Ecigarettes are regulated by trading standards which has seized substandard ecigarettes, issued recall notices and increasingly demanding that eliquid is tested in government approved labs (as members of the Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Association already do.)
#4 by Greg on July 4, 2014 - 00:30
In regards to The Simpsons…that was the joke. Every red-blooded American kid knows the epidermis joke, and Milhouse blew it. As the man himself admits, he’s a dork not a nerd; nerds are smart.
#5 by Sara on July 4, 2014 - 00:59
What Greg said. The joke-teller getting it wrong (while succeeding in fooling Bart) was the gag. <3 you guys!
#6 by Josh on July 4, 2014 - 04:08
Yeah, that Simpsons “epidermis means your hair” is one of my favourite jokes.
I have to correct Greg, though – Milhouse wasnt involved, it was a line from Nelson.
#7 by Adam C. on July 4, 2014 - 12:30
Have you seen the Rodial ASA rulings?
http://www.asa.org.uk/Rulings/Adjudications.aspx?SearchTerms=rodial#results
The company has a long habit of strangely-named products with bizarre claims behind them, and also of the ASA slapping them down. Have you submitted this one yet?
#8 by Adam C. on July 4, 2014 - 12:31
Also, are you aware of the infamous Rodial story, where they tthreatened a plastic surgeon with a libel suit for saying that she thought their “Boob Job” (actual name) cream couldn’t possibly work. Given the ASA ruled against Rodial’s claims for “Boob Job”…
#9 by Paul on July 17, 2014 - 20:42
I accidentally posted this comment on Inkredulous episode 25ish comment page the other day. Oops, it was meant for this thread:
I am outraged at your disparaging comments about red bull. I love that chemically wonderful taste (I’m 100% dead serious here, they are delicious). I would be disapointed were I handed a caffeine-free red bull, but I would still be happy.
Anyways in all seriousness, your segment on e-cigs was right on. Non-smokers simply don’t pick up e-cigs, skipping regular cigarettes altogether.
While I’m sure there are many reasons, the biggest is commitment. While it is true that e-cigarettes are on the whole much cheaper than regular cigarettes, they require a sizable initial investment to start out. Excluding the cheap $7 disposable e-cigs at 7-11, a long term non-disposable e-cig setup costs anywhere from $50 upwards. This includes the battery, battery charger, atomizer, tank, coil+wick, plus at least one bottle of juice. Once you have all this, it becomes WAY cheaper than tobacco, but it’s a commitment.
Since I switched over to e-cigarettes I have on many occasions been asked by non-smoking friends to try a puff. These are people who would never ever start smoking cigarettes, and are simply curious. Not a single one of them even briefly considered going out and buying one–why would they? Nevertheless, every one of them now would truthfully answer “yes” in a survey or focus group if asked if they’d ever tried an e-cig.
These researchers should really clarify two different questions of “have you ever tried an e-cig?” Versus “Have you ever owned an e-cig?” These aren’t like cigarettes where you buy a pack of 20 and can easily bum single cigarettes out. Trying a single puff out of pure curiosity is not equivalent whatsoever to the dreaded smoking-your-first-cigarette scenario.
Anyway, you guys did a great job covering the topic, I just wanted to add in a bit extra insight I’ve gained having switched to e-cigs full time. Be weary too of these assholes trying to straw man the issue by claiming e-cigs are to help people quit smoking–they aren’t, and they are just setting up the goal posts to later prove that they aren’t effective for smoking cessation. While cessation might be a potential gol down the road, the actual usage of e-cigs is for the purpose of harm reduction. Harm reduction is the purpose every e-cig smoker I know switched for, and it’s an effective option for that goal.
#10 by alastair on September 5, 2014 - 16:57
http://jezebel.com/gah-theres-a-hidden-dick-doodle-in-an-american-tail-1526897586
This came up while googling American Tail 2.