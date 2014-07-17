Skeptics with a K: Episode #126

Bumper episode! (Because our timekeeping is dreadful.) Featuring dowsing, death and disabilities. Plus kids, blindfolds, chewing gum, McDonalds and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Searching for explanations we may never find, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:22:45 — 19.2MB)
#1 by Nicholas Bamber on July 18, 2014 - 17:55
Big thanks to Alice for talking about her invisible disability.
#2 by Benni on July 19, 2014 - 20:05
Loved the episode, especially Alice’s segment. Thanks for sharing your experiences and all the best with it in the future.
#3 by Declan on July 21, 2014 - 00:33
Alice, as a chronic disease sufferer I found your segment today utterly moving and inspiring. If I could have stood up and clapped I would have done. My condition is different in that it’s visible but I related to almost all of that so much.
And I never knew about Chronically Skeptical so will investigate that this week – it sounds right up my street.
Which reminds me . Skeptics In The Pub groups ( particularly in Glasgow for selfish reasons ) – please hold your events in venues that everyone can get into so that I can make friends too, FFS.
#4 by Simon on August 5, 2014 - 18:35
Alice: Thanks for the openness and for giving me (who’s not afflicted with anything chronic) an opportunity to be more aware. Think I’ll try (affectionately) opening the subject with my MS and rheumatism afflicted friends more often. Polite silence won’t do.
Be careful, though – this show used to be all about the hosts discussing stuff they don’t know shit about. IOW, maybe cool it a bit with the expertise? 😛
#5 by Kay on August 27, 2014 - 21:57
Thank you for sharing your story. I too have an invisible connective tissue disease (Multiple connective with Lupus mostly, and fibromyalgia). A lot of what you said I can relate to. I have given up multiple times, even attempted suicide more than once, because I couldn’t deal with the discrimination, loneliness, frustration, and constant pain. Your segment gave me hope, which is a big deal. thanks
#6 by Mr56 on January 12, 2015 - 15:43
On “mind” as verb, surely the word you’re looking for there is “think”? :p