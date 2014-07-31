Skeptics with a K: Episode #127

A special feature-length episode, celebrating five years of podcasting! Featuring food allergies, homeopathy, secret alien bases and juiced kale. Plus drug cocktails, confused wasps and a special mystery guest presenter.
With almost no self-indulgent and self-congratulatory back-slapping, it’s still Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:49:49 — 25.9MB)
#1 by Declan on July 31, 2014 - 22:56
Yay!
Happy fifth birthday.
May you continue to make me laugh like a dirty old drain for the next five years.
#2 by Graham on August 2, 2014 - 15:35
Great episode, for an interesting take on ‘Grounding’ I’ve found the comments by Bob Neinast, a believer in walking barefoot 24/7 to be well worth the read. He thinks it’s a load of nonsense:
http://ahcuah.wordpress.com/2012/04/11/eye-on-ions/
His views on shoes with ‘grounding studs’ built into the soles are also worth the read.
http://ahcuah.wordpress.com/2014/01/02/nothing-new-under-the-sun/
In short, the more things change, the more they stay the same
#3 by alex on August 6, 2014 - 02:54
thanks for all the fish
#4 by Susan on August 9, 2014 - 22:25
Great episode, especially the “woo bingo” segment, though I think one of your comebacks regarding the “syndrome” business was not quite right…when the term “Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome” (AIDS) was coined, no one knew what the hell caused it. The discovery of HIV was a truly amazing achievement at the time, and the discovery of how to effectively eliminate it seemed miraculous (except of course it was real). It may be that many diseases that have “syndrome” in the name started out as things where people appeared with a set of symptoms that no one knew yet what the cause was, and in many cases a cause was subsequently discovered but the name stuck. Of course that guy was thoroughly full of shit about every one of his medical claims, but so far as the word part goes I don’t think he was necessarily wrong.
#5 by Alice on August 19, 2014 - 14:35
Thanks Susan, I take your point. However the point that came across from Colquhoun during his talk was that all “syndromes” have unknown causes. This isn’t the case – it may be the case when identifying and naming a “syndrome” (although I’m not sure that is true) but some have had causes attributed subsequently so you can’t apply a blanket rule to one word in a title.
