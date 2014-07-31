Skeptics with a K: Episode #127

A special feature-length episode, celebrating five years of podcasting! Featuring food allergies, homeopathy, secret alien bases and juiced kale. Plus drug cocktails, confused wasps and a special mystery guest presenter. With almost no self-indulgent and self-congratulatory back-slapping, it’s still Skeptics with a K.

