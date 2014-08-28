Skeptics with a K: Episode #129

Statins, funding homeopathy, placebo effects, and the Ice Bucket Challenge. Plus badger, bat, colon, albatross, and anaphylactic lung. Scheduled bi-monthly (ish) it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:48 — 17.0MB)
#1 by Nik on August 29, 2014 - 23:34
Awesome episode guys and girls
But holy crap her laugh sounds so cute 😀
#2 by Ed Courtenay on September 1, 2014 - 15:18
The Hovis ad you’re referring to was filmed in Shaftesbury which is in Dorset, not Essex (just sayin’) 😉
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_Hill,_Shaftesbury
#3 by Andrew on September 2, 2014 - 12:15
Err, isn’t this just a duplicate upload of the last episode or is my phone messed up? No one else noticed?
#4 by Andrew on September 2, 2014 - 12:17
Ah, press the play button and it’s right, press the download link and it’s the old episode!
#5 by LindaP on September 13, 2014 - 14:17
Ignoring the initial “active” ingredient that one started with, would homeopathy made from bat, cat, rat etc be technically vegetarian? After all, there’s nothing in it.
#6 by Jerry on September 15, 2014 - 08:45
Did I hear you say that Yorkshire is landlocked?
It’s making me wonder if all the stuff in that April 1st episode was actually true.