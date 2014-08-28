«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #129


Statins, funding homeopathy, placebo effects, and the Ice Bucket Challenge. Plus badger, bat, colon, albatross, and anaphylactic lung. Scheduled bi-monthly (ish) it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:48 — 17.0MB)

  1. #1 by Nik on August 29, 2014 - 23:34

    Awesome episode guys and girls
    But holy crap her laugh sounds so cute 😀

  2. #2 by Ed Courtenay on September 1, 2014 - 15:18

    The Hovis ad you’re referring to was filmed in Shaftesbury which is in Dorset, not Essex (just sayin’) 😉

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_Hill,_Shaftesbury

  3. #3 by Andrew on September 2, 2014 - 12:15

    Err, isn’t this just a duplicate upload of the last episode or is my phone messed up? No one else noticed?

  4. #4 by Andrew on September 2, 2014 - 12:17

    Ah, press the play button and it’s right, press the download link and it’s the old episode!

  5. #5 by LindaP on September 13, 2014 - 14:17

    Ignoring the initial “active” ingredient that one started with, would homeopathy made from bat, cat, rat etc be technically vegetarian? After all, there’s nothing in it.

  6. #6 by Jerry on September 15, 2014 - 08:45

    Did I hear you say that Yorkshire is landlocked?

    It’s making me wonder if all the stuff in that April 1st episode was actually true.

