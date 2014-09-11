Skeptics with a K: Episode #130

Wikipedia, Proton Beam Therapy and Skeptics in the Pub. Plus science outreach, travelling light and talking to people you disagree with. Flying by the seat of our pants, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on September 11, 2014, 19:02 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.