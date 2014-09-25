Skeptics with a K: Episode #131

Short legs, the power of prayer, cooking eggs and Coca-Cola Life. Plus amicable relationships, hanging around in graveyards, gullibility and omniscience. Subjectively true for you, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Roger Waring on September 26, 2014 - 01:27
I’m just listening to the latest episode and am a big fan.
Not that I want to be a be a pedantic skeptic (and realising that you were in the middle of a marathon recording session), but your description of sugars and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) was a bit off the mark. Sucrose is a disacharide made up of a molecule of glucose and fructose. So when its metabolised it yields 50% fructose. HFCS typically contains 55% or 42% fructose so is pretty overall similar to sucrose (and honey). HFCS hysteria is a bit of a beat up…
Cheers Roger
#2 by Mike on September 26, 2014 - 02:22
Yeah, blimey, I’m all over the place there aren’t I? I’ll see about putting a correction in an upcoming episode. Thanks!
#3 by martin on September 29, 2014 - 09:09
I’m glad to see that Jesus is doing all this healing on the streets. A lot of dead people just lie around, without any intention of making a contribution to society. Ok, he did have three days off but then he just got right back to work.