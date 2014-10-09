Skeptics with a K: Episode #132

Nicotine, marmalade, Monopoly and Grand Theft Auto. Plus the Bread Man, skeptical books and the Gateway Hypothesis. Feeding cocaine to mice, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Donate to the SGU legal defence fund at theskepticsguide.org/legaldefense.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 48:52 — 19.7MB)
#1 by Declan on October 26, 2014 - 17:59
Welcome back.
Has anyone considered that Morgan’s husband was actually channeling the spirit of the late Alf Garnet?
#2 by Declan on October 27, 2014 - 10:54
And i meant to post that on the latest episode which has disappeared.
#3 by Michael on October 27, 2014 - 13:44
Where has the latest episode gone? Did you guys get in to some legal trouble?
#4 by Chris on October 27, 2014 - 14:05
So I did not imagine listening to it! I thought it was some kind of false memory.
#5 by Patric on October 27, 2014 - 17:09
I was wondering about that. I started listening to Ep. 133 and then it just vanished. What’s up? Problem with the feed?
#6 by Declan on October 27, 2014 - 17:15
I hope there aren’t any problems with a person who regularly threatens to sue people.