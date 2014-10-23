Skeptics with a K: Episode #133 (Redux)

We are back! Again! With peer review, Back to the Future, replication, all the latest on QED… AND DEFINITELY NOTHING ELSE! Ahem. Feeling rather sheepish, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on October 23, 2014, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.