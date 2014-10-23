Skeptics with a K: Episode #133 (Redux)

We are back! Again! With peer review, Back to the Future, replication, all the latest on QED… AND DEFINITELY NOTHING ELSE! Ahem.
Feeling rather sheepish, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 38:22 — 8.9MB)
We are back! Again! With peer review, Back to the Future, replication, all the latest on QED… AND DEFINITELY NOTHING ELSE! Ahem.
Feeling rather sheepish, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 38:22 — 8.9MB)
This entry was posted on October 23, 2014, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Chris on November 11, 2014 - 17:49
I had to look up the capybara, and I see someone in Texas has one for a pet:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/weirdnewsvideo/10134979/Meet-Gary-the-worlds-largest-pet-rodent.html
#2 by Pdubyah on November 13, 2014 - 08:14
Just like the first time around, but less interjection
and a whole of Marsh
an that makes it a lot less
#3 by Jay Camp on December 23, 2014 - 04:51
Hey! I heard the first version and I have it via Time Machine, and I cannot believe any of you would do this without an explanation. Sheepish indeed! I’m just a Yank, but still….