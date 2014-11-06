«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #134


Serial killers, HIV, cancer cures and more from psychic shows. Plus blood stains, lanterns, and Michael Crichton. Pawning our shoes, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:29:04 — 35.8MB)

  1. #1 by Nate on November 7, 2014 - 16:04

    What happened to episode # 133?

  2. #2 by Nate on November 7, 2014 - 16:06

    Nevermind, should have listened to this one first. Carry on!

  3. #3 by Ross Balch on November 10, 2014 - 05:16

    For those of you interested in Marsh’s Brisbane appearance check the Brisbane Skeptic Society website. http://www.brisbaneskeptics.org/events/an-evening-with-michael-marshall/

  4. #4 by Pdubyah on November 17, 2014 - 08:34

    the Randi Doco was an eye opener!

