«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #136


Iridology, naturopathy, acupuncture and Dad’s Army. Plus orgasms, Memento, glaucoma and the 2010 Winter Olympics Men’s Skiing.  Still wondering what “rolfing” is, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 49:25 — 19.9MB)

This entry was posted on December 4, 2014, 18:50 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Paul LaMar on December 5, 2014 - 05:28

    Movies worth watching (in no particular order):

    Europa Report
    Primer
    Timecrimes
    2001 Space Odyssey

    Most Hal Hartley movies like:
    Simple Men
    Amateur
    Henry Fool / Fay Grim

    Cabin in the Woods
    Run Lola Run
    Haywire
    Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
    The Life of Brian

    And for the record, while Matrix was the best story of the three, Matrix Reloaded has twenty minutes of the best fight sequence in any film. Completely unrealistic but beautiful like liquid math.

    Quote

  2. #2 by Rebecca on December 5, 2014 - 16:34

    Fil-ums, love it!
    “Are you calling me Len again, you little bollix”

    Quote

  3. #3 by Tom Williamson on December 9, 2014 - 14:15

    “They’re even coming from Gdansk to see the fil-um!”

    If you like the Serial podcast, check out the film 12 Angry Men.

    Quote

  4. #4 by Roger from Oz on December 12, 2014 - 21:43

    Great show, but just a couple of quibbles to keep you honest..:-). (Since quibbling is a part of skepticism)
    Alas tramadol in trees has apparently been shown to result from contamination via cattle treated with tramadol… Otherwise it would have been a fab chemical coincidence…
    And apparently you now can get DNA from hair shaft without roots.
    Cheers

    Quote
(will not be published)