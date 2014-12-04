Skeptics with a K: Episode #136

Iridology, naturopathy, acupuncture and Dad’s Army. Plus orgasms, Memento, glaucoma and the 2010 Winter Olympics Men’s Skiing. Still wondering what “rolfing” is, it’s Skeptics with a K.

