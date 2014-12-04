Skeptics with a K: Episode #136

Iridology, naturopathy, acupuncture and Dad’s Army. Plus orgasms, Memento, glaucoma and the 2010 Winter Olympics Men’s Skiing. Still wondering what “rolfing” is, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 49:25 — 19.9MB)
#1 by Paul LaMar on December 5, 2014 - 05:28
Movies worth watching (in no particular order):
Europa Report
Primer
Timecrimes
2001 Space Odyssey
Most Hal Hartley movies like:
Simple Men
Amateur
Henry Fool / Fay Grim
Cabin in the Woods
Run Lola Run
Haywire
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
The Life of Brian
And for the record, while Matrix was the best story of the three, Matrix Reloaded has twenty minutes of the best fight sequence in any film. Completely unrealistic but beautiful like liquid math.
#2 by Rebecca on December 5, 2014 - 16:34
Fil-ums, love it!
“Are you calling me Len again, you little bollix”
#3 by Tom Williamson on December 9, 2014 - 14:15
“They’re even coming from Gdansk to see the fil-um!”
If you like the Serial podcast, check out the film 12 Angry Men.
#4 by Roger from Oz on December 12, 2014 - 21:43
Great show, but just a couple of quibbles to keep you honest..:-). (Since quibbling is a part of skepticism)
Alas tramadol in trees has apparently been shown to result from contamination via cattle treated with tramadol… Otherwise it would have been a fab chemical coincidence…
And apparently you now can get DNA from hair shaft without roots.
Cheers