Skeptics with a K: Episode #137

Tasting wine, cancer quacks, chiropractors and tannins. Plus resonance, faux apologies, Big Baz the Kangaroo and brainwashing patients. Merry Christmas from Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:49 — 23.3MB)
This entry was posted on December 18, 2014, 12:01 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Graham on December 20, 2014 - 02:12
Good episode, though I will say that ‘Hats with Corks round the brim’ went out of fashion in the 1970’s, as for that cancer ‘healing’ conference all I have to say is that as was found, ‘bull***t baffles brains’.
Looking forward to what you say about the magnetic bracelet people who seem to have come to Australia from Britain.
#2 by Jim on December 21, 2014 - 00:24
Another slice of fried gold.
Two things to note…
1. As a dirty Wirralite living in the Colonies I take exception to Australian wines being better than New Zealand ones. The Kiwi wines are the finest I have ever tasted and if you’re ever down this way I’ll take you on a tour of the wineries close to my home. The first five rounds are on me.
2. Zeolite is used in cat litter in NZ. Seeing as virtually every part of this nation is geologically active (hence the moniker of The Shaky Isles) such deposits are plentiful. All the cats do their business on the magic compound. None of them currently have any form of cancer. This is either completely unrelated or, as a recent Be Reasonable guest may say, ” a fact”.
#3 by Mrs Grimble on December 28, 2014 - 21:43
Not quite right with your claim about Steve Jobs and alternative medicine. According to this oncologist, his alternative treatment didn’t speed up his death by all that much: http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2011/10/21/did-steve-jobs-flirtation-with-alternative-medicine/