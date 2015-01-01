Skeptics with a K: Episode #138

Happy New Year! Featuring milk, muesli, teddy bears and brown sauce. Plus ebola, MMS, apples and jaundice. Supplementing milk with cow poo, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:07:55 — 27.3MB)
#1 by mike from michigan on January 5, 2015 - 22:11
Long time listener. Love the podcast. Jesus fuck… Lol. Keep up the good work, and keep ignoring the people with a stick up their ass.
Cheers!
#2 by Miisanthrope on January 6, 2015 - 17:49
Um, I believe I am the listener of some disrepute you have mentioned a couple of times now who got you confused with Cognitive Dissonance. To be fair I had just subscribed to you both and listed to nothing but back episodes of SWaK and CD alternately for about 20 waking hours and had gone through an episode they themselves later also realized had been unusually cluster-F-bomb-y, even for them. And it was in a side comment on the SGU forums, not a review or anything! I gave their podcast a few months’ honest try, but ultimately just found their cackling too painful a reminder of my childhood bullies, and had to let them go (by then even my non-anglo ears could tell you apart). I must stress it was NOT the swearing, despite them going so far as to turn it into a filler word there for a while (five times in a sentence was not unusual, I counted). If anything related to that, it was instead the lack of respect for the word fuck and its various forms, cheapening it so to the level of “um”. Tut-tut.
Love YOUR podcast, etc.
Sincerely, Miisa.
(no, don’t you dare, I had the name first)
#3 by Eggman on January 7, 2015 - 00:35
We’ll make sure there’s plenty of deep fried everything for Marsh when he comes up to talk for Glasgow Skeptics next week 😉
#4 by Shaun on January 7, 2015 - 22:16
Great show guys, I came over after listening to SGU where Andy Wilson was on, I was surprised there are so many podcasts and have never laughed so much with InKredulous and Skeptics with a K (I have even LOL’d with Be Reasonable)….but yeah if I want science facts I’ll lgo to SGU, Astonomy cast etc….only kidding of course for fuck sake 😉
#5 by Mike on January 10, 2015 - 15:41
Hey Miisa! I wouldn’t say you’re a “listener of some disrepute”. I thought the whole thing was fantastic myself 🙂
#6 by Miisanthrope on January 10, 2015 - 17:25
😉 Well, I have found the continued fascination a delight! 🙂