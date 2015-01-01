Skeptics with a K: Episode #138

Happy New Year! Featuring milk, muesli, teddy bears and brown sauce. Plus ebola, MMS, apples and jaundice. Supplementing milk with cow poo, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on January 1, 2015, 16:57 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.