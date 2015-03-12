Skeptics with a K: Episode #143

Featuring raw food, evil gerbils, Mark Zuckerberg and the Silk Road. Plus hate speech, Black Salve, sniffing books, and the never-ending and bloody squirrel civil war.
#1 by Dee on March 15, 2015 - 00:33
I listened to episode 143 and then ran into my friend who’s going through chemotherapy. He had a psychic tell him to look up apricot seeds, because “they” will never cure cancer in this country (USA) because “they” make to much money on treatment. So he’s off to looking it up on the Internet, because all truths are found on the Internet .
…yeah
#2 by Jeanette on March 16, 2015 - 12:18
Awesome episode. You could make a whole new podcast debunking alternate cancer cures/therapies.
thanks
#3 by Soko on March 16, 2015 - 17:20
In the past I would have put most of the blame on science reporters for sensationalism. Until Steve Novella had a blog post a while back (2012) about a PLoS Medicine article showing that the majority of the “spin” was coming from the study authors and not the media. The study was “Misrepresentation of Randomized Controlled Trials in Press Releases and News Coverage: A Cohort Study”.
I often wonder now, if it’s confirmation bias that we see and remember the media spin on articles but don’t remember the articles that don’t have spin. Or we don’t know if the spin came from the authors themselves and just blame the media for the spin.
Either way I am less likely to blame the media for science spin as quickly as I used to and don’t always blame them unless I look into what the press release or the abstract and article says to see where the spin originally comes from.
#4 by JJ on March 26, 2015 - 08:31
Just discovered this podcast by word of mouth, and I’m really enjoying it. Please update! By the way: in the descriptions http://www.skeptics.org.uk should be http://www.skeptic.org.uk . The prior leads to a placeholder site
#5 by Mike on March 26, 2015 - 09:27
Thanks, JJ.