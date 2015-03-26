Skeptics with a K: Episode #144

Walking, root canals, Sarah Palin and witch doctors. Plus boiling nails, acupuncture meridians and sucking teeth. Without looking directly at the Sun, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:37 — 26.0MB)
Walking, root canals, Sarah Palin and witch doctors. Plus boiling nails, acupuncture meridians and sucking teeth. Without looking directly at the Sun, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:37 — 26.0MB)
This entry was posted on March 26, 2015, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Paul Dewsnip on March 26, 2015 - 17:42
As always a fantastic show but as specially interesting for me as i was listening to it whilst making teeth. How ever what caught my ear was the bit about the cock chakra, yes there is one and its called Muladhara. It is supposed to have something to do with sex though I’m not sure what (energy i guess). Hope this gives you a giggle it dose for me.
#2 by NickT on April 4, 2015 - 08:41
I bet the Muladhara doesn’t require needles, candles, or anything too extreme though. Probably more gentle manipulation. Funny that.
Another cracking episode folks.
#3 by Suzanne on April 9, 2015 - 11:42
To be pedantic, during this episode you joke about John McCain the politician and then reference Die Hard. Bruce Willis’ character was John McClane. Not quite the same. Otherwise, I love you guys, I so miss Britain and your sense of humour.