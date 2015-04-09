Skeptics with a K: Episode #145

Amber necklaces, brain rotting, Kangen Water, and cereal bars. Plus shoes, wasps, Shakespeare, and the greatest mistakes of history. Feeling contrite, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:37 — 28.8MB)
#1 by xtaldave on April 9, 2015 - 22:53
Re: hexagonal water.
This is one of those occasions when the woo has cribed from reality a bit. Water ice has hexagonal symmetry, which is why snowflakes have 6-fold symmetry.
Doesn’t make you absorb it any better or worse though. Kangen water is clearly still a load of old cock though.
#2 by Chris on April 10, 2015 - 03:34
Thank you for the update on baby Rosalind. I read about her early arrival on the Skeptical Canary site.
So glad to hear all is going well. My little sister was born two months premature over fifty years ago. Credit goes to her iron clad constitution, just like baby Rosalind.
And I am very jealous of the UK NHS. I’ve had many frustrating phone calls to the health insurance bits that my adult autistic son with the genetic heart condition is now on… not fun (worse, I am married to an ex-Canadian, just a few hundred kilometers north this would not be such a problem!). The Skeptic Canary podcast has a good episode on the insanity of American health care:
http://www.skepticcanary.com/the-skeptic-canary-show/ep58-helen-dale-skeptic-canary-show/
After listening to it I decided to watch a bit of the video, and Ms. Dale was entertaining to watch as she expounded on the idiocy of US policies.
#3 by astrotimer on April 10, 2015 - 20:54
