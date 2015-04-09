Skeptics with a K: Episode #145

Amber necklaces, brain rotting, Kangen Water, and cereal bars. Plus shoes, wasps, Shakespeare, and the greatest mistakes of history. Feeling contrite, it’s Skeptics with a K.

