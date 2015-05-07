Skeptics with a K: Episode #147

Crystal beds, purple vibrators, yoga positions, and cock chakras. Plus Metro-Gnomes, absent islands, glitter herpes, and Ultron. Laughing and vomiting while a piano plays, it’s the multi-award-losing Skeptics with a K.

