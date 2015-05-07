Skeptics with a K: Episode #147

Crystal beds, purple vibrators, yoga positions, and cock chakras. Plus Metro-Gnomes, absent islands, glitter herpes, and Ultron. Laughing and vomiting while a piano plays, it’s the multi-award-losing Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:47 — 26.9MB)
#1 by Nate on May 7, 2015 - 20:17
To be a little nerdy for a moment I agree the Hulk should have won the fight, but he is not unambiguously the strongest thing in the Marvel Universe. Not really even close. In the Marvel movies I would say maybe, although if we are basing off the comic books Thor would likely be stronger.
#2 by Ben Twilly on May 8, 2015 - 18:44
Mikes uncomfortableness taking to others at QED could have been cured by some hypnotherapy or perhaps he just needs his shakras aligning
#3 by Phil on May 8, 2015 - 19:57
Are you serious? “Cock chakra” sounds good, but “twat chakra” is to shit to even mention?
#4 by NickT on May 8, 2015 - 20:34
If you’ll forgive the promotion of a different podcast, there’s a good episode on Mesmerism on the Sawbones podcast (1st April 2014 episode)
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/sawbones-marital-tour-misguided/id665149280?mt=2
Another great episode folks 🙂
#5 by pdubyah on May 11, 2015 - 10:12
Some genuine laugh out aloud moments listening to this on my walk today, distracted by Cokras
#6 by astrotimer on May 11, 2015 - 23:23
!8 months to promote something is too long especially if you running for US President.
#7 by Cai on May 17, 2015 - 11:51
I love the show… but listening through the back catalogue… I feel compelled to say, your Australia accent is bloody terrible. Absolutely, unequivocally terrible.
Like I say, love the show! Cheers!
#8 by Dorothy Mantooth on June 11, 2015 - 12:49
Can we stop with the anti-Americanism? Dude, your autocorrect is not changing “us” to “U.S.” because of some magical “egotistical” American plot to invade British dictionaries and bend you all to our will, it works on an algorithm largely based on words you commonly use.
I truly love the show, but as an American in the UK, I hear enough insulting crap–in person, every day, even when I am simply giving someone directions or buying a light bulb at the store–about how much Americans suck and how much better in every single possible way you “modest” Brits are; I don’t need to hear it on your show, as well. I get that you apparently feel the need to insult an entire nation full of people based on what you assume they’re like, and I know it’s not in every episode, but it’s really putting me off. I haven’t heard you make insulting generalizations about other countries, either, but we seem to be fair game, and that doesn’t strike me as particularly rational or fair.
Really. I don’t mean to be a pain, but please at least consider what I’ve said. It’s hurtful and it’s not necessary.