Skeptics with a K: Episode #149

Genetic modification, Black Salve, pregnancy, and paracetamol. Plus cancer roots, bicarbonate of soda, designer babies, and ‘scientists.’ Only painful after the procedure, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Julia on June 7, 2015 - 19:37
I don’t see how “paracetamol” is that much easier to say than “acetaminophen”. 😛
#2 by Antony Wootten on June 7, 2015 - 22:37
Never Google Black Salve…? Sound advice!!!
#3 by Cai on June 10, 2015 - 11:54
On behalf of all Australians I give permission for you to do your god awful accent.
It’s fine. We’ll be fine. A dingo ate our feelings.
#4 by Noir LeSable on June 23, 2015 - 22:34
I can completely understand the uphill thing — I’ve got the exact same thing when it comes to driving uphill. For me at least, it’s because I can’t see what’s past the crest of the hill, so I’ve no idea what could be on the other side of it. This stems largely from an incident quite some time ago when I was reaching the peak of one particular hill while a drunk driver apporached the same peak from the opposite direction. While driving on the wrong side of the road.
Well, perhaps that’s a bit of hyperbole — he was straddling the middle of the road was the point, and we thankfully barely avoided collision. Still, it’s left me rather paranoid at particularly steep uphil climbs.
#5 by Graham on June 28, 2015 - 12:00
Australia’s leading womans magazine had a reporter attend an Anti-Vaccination conference, some of the things in her article make for a disturbing insight into the ideas Anti-Vaccers and Woo-peddlers in general hold:
http://www.aww.com.au/latest-news/health/vaccination-debate-at-forum-21125