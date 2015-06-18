Skeptics with a K: Episode #150

It’s episode 150! That’s a nice round figure. Featuring freemen, steak, batteries, and dis-ease. Plus alzheimer’s, dry docks, lonely mice, and crimes against manatees. Definitely only meaning one thing, it’s Skeptics with a K.

