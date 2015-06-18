Skeptics with a K: Episode #150

It’s episode 150! That’s a nice round figure. Featuring freemen, steak, batteries, and dis-ease. Plus alzheimer’s, dry docks, lonely mice, and crimes against manatees. Definitely only meaning one thing, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:47 — 30.9MB)
#1 by TammyWebsterX on June 19, 2015 - 19:30
No……. nothing about the freeman thing is correct. …. “Gavel Down”?
English Judiciary don’t have gavels!
#CourtPedant 😉 xx
#2 by Graham on June 20, 2015 - 13:00
Listening to that ‘FOTL’ proponent talk reminded me of an account of a mock auction scam where the man pretending to be the auctioneer was described as using ‘intricate language’ to ‘confuse and befuddle’ his victims. After hearing that Freeman talk I now understand what the writer of that article meant.
Now for some background listeners may not be aware of, as with most crazyness, this originated in the United States. During the late 80’s/early 90s when people started exploiting the desperation of farm owners facing bank foreclosures.
One scheme was called ‘Redemption’, that’s where the whole idea that your birth certificate is actually a ‘bond’ that the powers that be can sell to the ‘international bankers’. The link below is to an archived webpage that covers the original scam version.
http://archive.adl.org/mwd/redemption.html
All of which means that when Kishon is rabbiting on about the “…Federal law…”, he is actually referring to United States Federal Law, though he probably does not realize this.
#3 by Ben Twilly on June 20, 2015 - 13:54
Maybe SWAK should take some time to cover cancer quackery sometimes
#4 by Mr Floppy on June 21, 2015 - 05:38
“If this empty vessel is not filled it will be filled, in some other way.”
#5 by sebrina on June 21, 2015 - 08:14
I had to come see if there was a comment section just to see if anyone had made any Arrested Development jokes re: suspect maritime law. Alas I am the first.
#6 by R. on June 21, 2015 - 15:04
Guys, thanks for covering the whole Freemen on the Land idiocy.
As a working police officer nothing make me dispair so much when you meet one of these people who are comitting offences (particularly traffic ones). I actually had one tell me that he did not need a driving licence as he did not recognise the Road Traffic Act because it was a statute made my Parliament and therefore not law. He then refused to give his details. He was rather upset when he got arrested….
#7 by Declan on June 21, 2015 - 20:45
The freemen thing is the funniest piece you’ve had on the show in years. More of this sort of thing.
#8 by Kieran on June 24, 2015 - 19:55
The FOTL coverage hit home for me as one of my good friends is dealing with some mental health issues. Initially we just thought he was really into conspiracy theories and the like. When his home was seized by the local authorities and he was forced into psyciatric care it came out that he had build an elaborate delusion that convinced him that he didnt need to pay property tax. Unfortunately he now is not fit to represent his case in court and cannot afford to fight the civil case against him.
#9 by Rob on June 27, 2015 - 20:57
Just wanted to mention that, while I don’t usually approve of this sort of thing, there are a lot of heartwarming youtube videos of sovereign citizens (another brand of the freemen guff) getting tasered.
#10 by Graham on August 13, 2015 - 20:25
You might be interested in Episode 779 of the EEV Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnXiLBabSTU
It seems that the EEV Blog may have hurt their income stream and so they made a video claiming what he showed was false.