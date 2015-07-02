Skeptics with a K: Episode #151

Skinny jeans, trampolining, hair DNA, and allergies. Plus Belgium, fleas, drinking, and the family dog. Ridiculously hot (that’s a temperature-based comment, not conceit) it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:34 — 24.4MB)
This entry was posted on July 2, 2015, 18:33 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K.
#1 by martin on July 31, 2015 - 10:34
I’m not sure how these allergy tests manage to get away with charging money. Because it might be alleged that they’re not actually providing the alleged service as described.
And I’d love to see what actually happens to the hair sample in their “lab”. I think they might have a bunch of witches round a cauldron “Hmmm. Needs more eye of newt and hair of skeptic.”