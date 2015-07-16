Skeptics with a K: Episode #152

Flat Earthers, soy beans, arsenic soup, and kettles. Plus Anne of Cleves, vaccines, ten pin bowling, and Mike’s t-shirt.
Last chance to donate to the Merseyside Skeptics charity walk.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 59:08 — 23.8MB)
#1 by astrotimer on July 16, 2015 - 17:21
could be an episode of episode of inKredulous before pluto finish its orbit.
#2 by astrotimer on July 16, 2015 - 18:42
now I feel like an idiot should of listened to the full episode.
#3 by Adam C. on July 16, 2015 - 21:27
Actually, what ever happened to the QED Inkredulous?
#4 by Cai on July 17, 2015 - 10:27
Hmm… Personally, I don’t think Inkredulous is real. I see historical evidence, but no observational evidence.
#5 by Marsh on July 17, 2015 - 17:20
Unfortunately there was a technical fault on the recording equipment in the breakout room and we lost a lot of QED material, including the whole episode of Inkredulous. Gone forever 🙁
#6 by Paul on July 17, 2015 - 19:33
You mean I have to get my “Diagnosis: Murder” fix somewhere else?
Oh, bother.