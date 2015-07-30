Skeptics with a K: Episode #153

Featuring glasses, fortune tellers, dogs, more dogs, and lasers. Plus canal boats, gambling, giant plugs, and the Jimmy Hill Jesus.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:03 — 30.6MB)
#1 by Gold (@unifex) on July 30, 2015 - 20:31
No link to the photo of Bill?
#2 by Gold (@unifex) on July 30, 2015 - 20:36
Should have started with teh googles…
The article:
http://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/local/memories-of-pulling-the-plug-on-canal-1-624620
The photo:
https://rojerb.files.wordpress.com/2011/09/bill-thorpe-with-retford-plug.jpg?w=584&h=427
The post the photo is from:
https://rojerb.wordpress.com/start-here/questions-and-random-facts/
#3 by Declan on July 30, 2015 - 22:48
You’ve just stimulated a dormant memory from decades ago of a psychic who operated in Blackpool Tower World circa 1980 who would have photos of her with contemporary Coronation Street stars and whoever had appeared at the North Pier ten years previously.
I hope they’ve updated their photos more than their readings.
#4 by Gold on July 31, 2015 - 09:58
Just at a comedy show. Thought I’d continue dieting the break. Covered the reading segment. I think this is the linkage for this segment. http://goodthinkingsociety.org/good-thinking-investigates-palmistry-part-1/
#5 by Mrs Grimble on August 2, 2015 - 23:50
Alice’s talk on animal research and the good it has done missed out its use in veterinary medicine. Animal research benefits animals as well ad humans!