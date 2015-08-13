Skeptics with a K: Episode #154

Patreon, pride, hydration, and brown fat. Plus jugs, the Fonz, inside out moisturiser and slap-downs. With Warren in the corner, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:22 — 24.3MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson on August 13, 2015 - 16:14
Ah, but we were skeptical about Pride! Someone asked “Should we march in Pride?” and the answer was a quick and unanimous “yes”!
#2 by Cai on August 15, 2015 - 07:20
Great show in general, but I found the XY problem particularly interesting. I think a lot of people would have heard of it complained of colloquially but it’s fascinating to hear it described that way.
(If you read this, please sub-vocalise with your excellent Australia accent. It’s actually racist now if you don’t.)
#3 by DocM on August 15, 2015 - 10:59
I agree with Cai, the XY problem and the related psychology paper were particularly interesting. Could you post a link to the paper here? (Yes, I know, I’m too lazy to search…)
#4 by Trebor on August 16, 2015 - 21:47
Perhaps the first Patreon goal should be to stop Mike ever using his Australian accent again…. that should do the trick.
#5 by Jason Jones on August 24, 2015 - 13:13
Every time Mike does his Ozzie accent it reminds me of Ronnie Johns doing Uncle Chop Chop … also don’t google Ronnie Johns doing Uncle Chop Chop anywhere near anyone that can ever be offended by anything…..
#6 by Mike Hall on August 24, 2015 - 22:33
That’s exactly who I’m doing, Jason!