«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #154


Patreon, pride, hydration, and brown fat. Plus jugs, the Fonz, inside out moisturiser and slap-downs. With Warren in the corner, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Sign up for the Merseyside Skeptics Patreon Page! We will make the show shit if you don’t.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:00:22 — 24.3MB)

This entry was posted on August 13, 2015, 11:35 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on August 13, 2015 - 16:14

    Ah, but we were skeptical about Pride! Someone asked “Should we march in Pride?” and the answer was a quick and unanimous “yes”!

    Quote

  2. #2 by Cai on August 15, 2015 - 07:20

    Great show in general, but I found the XY problem particularly interesting. I think a lot of people would have heard of it complained of colloquially but it’s fascinating to hear it described that way.
    (If you read this, please sub-vocalise with your excellent Australia accent. It’s actually racist now if you don’t.)

    Quote

  3. #3 by DocM on August 15, 2015 - 10:59

    I agree with Cai, the XY problem and the related psychology paper were particularly interesting. Could you post a link to the paper here? (Yes, I know, I’m too lazy to search…)

    Quote

  4. #4 by Trebor on August 16, 2015 - 21:47

    Perhaps the first Patreon goal should be to stop Mike ever using his Australian accent again…. that should do the trick.

    Quote

  5. #5 by Jason Jones on August 24, 2015 - 13:13

    Every time Mike does his Ozzie accent it reminds me of Ronnie Johns doing Uncle Chop Chop … also don’t google Ronnie Johns doing Uncle Chop Chop anywhere near anyone that can ever be offended by anything…..

    Quote

  6. #6 by Mike Hall on August 24, 2015 - 22:33

    That’s exactly who I’m doing, Jason!

    Quote
(will not be published)