Skeptics with a K: Episode #155

Lifting weights, grinding corn, what happened in Edinburgh, and the Berenstein Bears. Plus polymers, Sliders, Nelson Mandela, and California Proposition 65. Fully tested for contamination by GMOs, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:14:35 — 30.0MB)
#1 by Matt P on August 27, 2015 - 14:59
Marsh: Free State Kitchen > Almost Famous (in my opinion) http://freestatekitchen.co.uk/
Other Liverpool-based burger places are available.
#2 by astrotimer on August 28, 2015 - 00:37
But marsh is your episode 34 better than inkredulous’ episode 34.
#3 by Chris on August 28, 2015 - 08:07
Sorry, I am only at the bit about the Berenstain Bear books (note the spelling of the last syllable, there is no “e”). These were important books in our household, as they taught younger dysphasic child the utility of words like “up”, “over”, and other adjectives in Bears in the Night.
This was child whose older non-speaking autistic sibling probably affected his lack of language, even though I spoke to each of them (sorry, I am tired of being blamed). His language deficit was noticed by older child’s speech therapist. So we got him help, and the Berenstain Bears books were part of that process.
After a couple of years of intervention he was in the normal range in kindergarten, then later a high school honor student. He graduated from university with a Bachelor in Arts in Math (teaching track, intending to become high school mathematics teacher) with a minor in applied math, and now works as a systems analyst for an international shipping logistics company. So he is doing well.
His older autistic brother… not so much. Yes, we are working at it… all the time. Please stop blaming me.
Just at least look how the name of children’s book authors’ is spelled. It is “Beren” (like “bear) combined with “stain” (like what happens when I wear a white shirt and decide to drink coffee!).
#4 by Gold on August 28, 2015 - 23:26
Ross should get it. He’s practically a neighbor.
#5 by Hannah on August 29, 2015 - 10:58
Your piece on the Mandela Effect seemed to spell out the plot of an anime I have watched, called Steins;gate (surely no coincidence?) in which SERN (clearly referencing CERN) are an evil organisation destined to control the world through time travel unless the protagonists can defeat them by shifting timelines – having now read a little of the forums on this topic I cannot decide whether the makers of this show were believers or whether there was some underlying mockery of the believers…
#6 by Jane on August 29, 2015 - 16:19
Never mind Mike’s suit – I want a T-shirt with “CERN MOVED GUAM” in big Frankie says letters on it!
#7 by Lachlan on August 30, 2015 - 06:40
Buy another shirt the same size but in a bright and awful colour. Cut both shirts in half and sew together the mismatching halves. Then send each entrant one of the franken-shirts.
#8 by Mark on August 30, 2015 - 14:21
What is the name mentioned after Daniel Kidson? Something Robert Shaw? Can’t quite catch it.
#9 by Tomas on August 30, 2015 - 15:42
I was shocked hearing about the Roman numeral ‘IIII’ on clocks, since I’m positive the one we had when I was little had ‘IV’. But maybe I’m just one of those quacks.
A quick Google image search shows it regularly used both ways. My next thought (of course) was to check the Doctor Who intro where time is represented by a helical Roman numeral clock. It seems they got it ‘wrong’ with ‘IV’ too.
#10 by Robin on August 31, 2015 - 13:34
John Robertson
Absolute legend
http://www.thejohnrobertson.com
#11 by Marsh on August 31, 2015 - 15:32
It was John Luke Roberts – https://twitter.com/jlukeroberts
And the other guy was Daniel Kitson (not Kidson). Well worth checking out, if you can.
#12 by RikG on September 4, 2015 - 12:59
in the eighties I though that Abba had died in a helpicopter crash, when I discovered that they were alive my first thought was “how embarrassing! Where did I get this idea from then?” If only I had realised that the more reasonable explanation was that I’ve travelled to an alternate dimension. It’s not that I made a mistake and/ or remember incorrectly, it’s that the entire world has changed.
Makes sense
#13 by RikG on September 4, 2015 - 13:09
Forgot to mention, Derren Brown did some memory trickery on Simon Pegg;
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMropN6ft4Y
Derren makes Simon think that he wanted a red bmx as a child. Great stuff
#14 by Paul from LA on September 5, 2015 - 17:02
I really enjoyed the segment of California prop 65 warnings. As a California native my entire 29 year life, I have become entirely unaffected by these warnings after seeing these warnings everywhere.
I can recognize a prop 65 warning by the shape of the paragraph and bolded text on top, and promptly ignore it on a regular basis. They are ubiquitous and are almost always ambiguous and on wholly germain and unthreatening locations.
Because no one is intimidated or scared by the warnings anymore, company’s aren’t concerned slapping it on anything that even remotely might qualify for it.
#15 by Paul from LA on September 5, 2015 - 18:11
Ps how the hell could Hurricane Katrina be in April? Hurricane season starts in August/ how the hell could Hurricane Katrina be in April?
http://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/tcfaq/Atlyearly.jpg
Hurricanes don’t happen to the gulf coast at that time of year, period.
#16 by Damian on September 11, 2015 - 03:00
The clock face on Big Ben is IV, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Ben#/media/File:Big_Ben_Clock_Face.jpg
#17 by Mr56 on September 12, 2015 - 19:28
So here’s a thing. I was just listening to episode 82, where Mike first talked about the Serralini study. Part way through Marsh makes a gag about Roundup being “So dangerous even the control rats got cancer.” Just tickles me that all this time later, it turns out that that’s actually Serralini’s excuse. You should have him for plagarism.
#18 by Graeme on September 14, 2015 - 17:47
I’m surprised you got through the Berenst{e/a}in Bears section without mentioning that people still swear blind that Walkers swapped their Salt & Vinegar and Cheese and Onion crisp packet colours at some undetermined time