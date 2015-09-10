Skeptics with a K: Episode #156

Slippers, collagen, football, and boiled eggs. Plus mincing proteins, bleeding deer, and what happened in Amsterdam. Standing on the Devil, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:38 — 30.8MB)
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Tom Williamson on September 12, 2015 - 11:55
We should have gone here for some Indonesian food http://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g188590-d3431843-Reviews-Woo_Bros-Amsterdam_North_Holland_Province.html
#2 by Declan on September 15, 2015 - 22:19
Looking forward to hearing what Nadia Popov’s dad got up to in concert.
#3 by Drew Smith on September 23, 2015 - 17:31
When you were talking about the breakfast in Amsterdam.
I’m willing to bet the reason the waitress was so nice to the Americans is because they probably gave her a (completely unnecessary) 20% tip on top of the price of the meal.
#4 by Chris on September 24, 2015 - 03:47
We, as Americans, were treated nicely in Amsterdam. Though I think it is because dear hubby’s father was from one of its suburbs and has a last name with lots of vowels. 😉 We did not leave a tip.
Eighteen year old son was teased by the waitress at the Argentine steak restaurant for not ordering a beer (he did try one).