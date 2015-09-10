«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #156


Slippers, collagen, football, and boiled eggs. Plus mincing proteins, bleeding deer, and what happened in Amsterdam. Standing on the Devil, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:38 — 30.8MB)

This entry was posted on September 10, 2015, 18:09 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on September 12, 2015 - 11:55

    Quote

  2. #2 by Declan on September 15, 2015 - 22:19

    Looking forward to hearing what Nadia Popov’s dad got up to in concert.

    Quote

  3. #3 by Drew Smith on September 23, 2015 - 17:31

    When you were talking about the breakfast in Amsterdam.

    I’m willing to bet the reason the waitress was so nice to the Americans is because they probably gave her a (completely unnecessary) 20% tip on top of the price of the meal.

    Quote

  4. #4 by Chris on September 24, 2015 - 03:47

    We, as Americans, were treated nicely in Amsterdam. Though I think it is because dear hubby’s father was from one of its suburbs and has a last name with lots of vowels. 😉 We did not leave a tip.

    Eighteen year old son was teased by the waitress at the Argentine steak restaurant for not ordering a beer (he did try one).

    Quote
(will not be published)