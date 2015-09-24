Skeptics with a K: Episode #157

Hello Listeners. I hope you can hear me, because if you can’t we’re in trouble! In this accidental special episode of Skeptics with a K, Marsh talks about what happened when he went to see Peter Popoff in London earlier this year.
#1 by Murff on September 24, 2015 - 23:34
First off, congratulations to Mike and Nicola! Very awesome.
Great episode, I like seeing a first hand skeptical view of the crap that happens at this kind of event…and especially with it being Popoff.
#2 by Tom Williamson on September 25, 2015 - 14:35
Sartorius B.O.A.T.
#3 by Chris on September 27, 2015 - 05:31
Congrats to the Marsh and Nicola. So the trips to Amsterdam were bachelor and bachelorette parties?
#4 by Cappy Charlie on September 29, 2015 - 13:10
Congratulations Mike and Nicola, you’ve moistened me old cockney eyes, gawd bless you (in a non religious way). And well done for enduring hour upon hour of Popoff in the name of research.
#5 by Andrew May on September 29, 2015 - 16:55
Congrats, Marsh and Nicola. Inspiring work being done by GTS, very illuminating.
#6 by Mark on November 11, 2015 - 16:05
I know I’m late to this. I’m about 6 weeks behind with my podcasts.
I wanted to sign up on Popoff’s website after the last podcast, but the Prayer Request page isn’t working and hasn’t been for a while now.
The donate page still is though. I guess they’d be on the ball and get things fixed if it was the other way round.
Anyway, good show,and keep up the good work.
#7 by Seb on November 19, 2015 - 08:32
My Supernatural-Debt-Relief Water arrived yesterday! It was every bit as good as Marsh advertised. I placed the prayer request several days after this episode, so the turnaround time was just under 50 days. I’m sorry to hear that the prayer request forms are now closed to new submissions.
#8 by Seb on November 19, 2015 - 08:33
… or should I be glad that the request forms are closed?