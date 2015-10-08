«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #158


Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, migrant bees, surgical instruments, and sleep paralysis. Plus Alzheimer’s, pesticides, Doctor Who, and genetic engineering. Who would fabricate news stories just to get clicks? Certainly not Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 42:34 — 17.2MB)

  1. #1 by Cappy Charlie on October 9, 2015 - 12:38

    Good grief, mention of the Dr Who exhibition in Blackpool brings back the memories, most vivid being that the exit from the exhibition took you in to a chip shop. I seem to recall it was advertised on Teletext with a crudely digitised yet still recognisable image of the Peter Davidson era Doctor. Also, I am older than all of you.

  2. #2 by Andrew May on October 9, 2015 - 16:46

    I’d forgotten David Boyle! argh…..

  3. #3 by Karel on October 13, 2015 - 13:48

    I have been a Doctor Who fan since 1974.
    I am therefore relatively old (51 is but a dim memory).
    On the other hand, Peter Capaldi is older.
    Where there’s a time loop, there’s hope.

  4. #4 by Erique on October 14, 2015 - 21:37

    Peter Crapaldi has been brought in to do the same job as Sylvester McCoy all those years ago, to get viewing figures low enough to justify scrapping the show.

    I know Dr Who is crap at its best, but at least it was worth a laugh…all the polystyrene scenery and laughable costumes and plots…

