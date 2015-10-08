Skeptics with a K: Episode #158

Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, migrant bees, surgical instruments, and sleep paralysis. Plus Alzheimer’s, pesticides, Doctor Who, and genetic engineering. Who would fabricate news stories just to get clicks? Certainly not Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 42:34 — 17.2MB)
#1 by Cappy Charlie on October 9, 2015 - 12:38
Good grief, mention of the Dr Who exhibition in Blackpool brings back the memories, most vivid being that the exit from the exhibition took you in to a chip shop. I seem to recall it was advertised on Teletext with a crudely digitised yet still recognisable image of the Peter Davidson era Doctor. Also, I am older than all of you.
#2 by Andrew May on October 9, 2015 - 16:46
I’d forgotten David Boyle! argh…..
#3 by Karel on October 13, 2015 - 13:48
I have been a Doctor Who fan since 1974.
I am therefore relatively old (51 is but a dim memory).
On the other hand, Peter Capaldi is older.
Where there’s a time loop, there’s hope.
#4 by Erique on October 14, 2015 - 21:37
Peter Crapaldi has been brought in to do the same job as Sylvester McCoy all those years ago, to get viewing figures low enough to justify scrapping the show.
I know Dr Who is crap at its best, but at least it was worth a laugh…all the polystyrene scenery and laughable costumes and plots…