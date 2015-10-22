Skeptics with a K: Episode #159

Coca-cola, spice cake, nail polish, and Schedule 1 of the National Health Service (General Medical Services Contracts) (Prescription of Drugs etc.) Regulations 2004. Plus tales from Florida, tales from Italy, Alice getting drunk, and Back to the Future Day. It’s a ridiculous, overlong, and unedited episode of Skeptics with a K. We’re sorry.

