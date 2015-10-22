«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #159


Coca-cola, spice cake, nail polish, and Schedule 1 of the National Health Service (General Medical Services Contracts) (Prescription of Drugs etc.) Regulations 2004. Plus tales from Florida, tales from Italy, Alice getting drunk, and Back to the Future Day. It’s a ridiculous, overlong, and unedited episode of Skeptics with a K. We’re sorry.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:32:19 — 37.1MB)

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on October 22, 2015 - 15:02

    Pictures of Mike’s chart please.

  2. #2 by Mike Ellis on October 23, 2015 - 00:57

    ^^ what Tom said … how could you not put up a picture of this?

  3. #3 by Mike Hall on October 23, 2015 - 08:16

    Pictures will be coming.

  4. #4 by Muz C. on October 28, 2015 - 21:52

    It might sound a little crass to suggest what I’m about to, but I knew someone who used to do such things from time to time.

    It sounds to me like Massive Bellend’s girlfriend from the opening might have been an escort.
    There might have been plenty of contrary indications in person, but based on the account in the show it seems like a distinct possibility. (certainly rounds out the picture of him almost too well)

  5. #5 by Graham on November 13, 2015 - 17:02

    Just listened to the episode and heard you disrespect the Fry’s Chocolate Cream. It’s one of my favourite treats, rather harder to find down under these days than in my youth.

  6. #6 by Patrick on November 14, 2015 - 16:56

    Mike Hall :
    Pictures will be coming.

    When? I’m like 3 weeks late to the podcast, and I still see no photo of your chart and dual tie.

  7. #7 by Patrick on November 14, 2015 - 17:03

    Nevermind. Like a good skeptic I clicked around the site and found it.

    I find the podcast by typing skeptics with a k, because I’m in the U.S. and terrible with names so I just type skeptics with a k into google to come to the website.

    Found the photo here

    http://www.merseysideskeptics.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/my-board.jpg

    Here’s the full article they probably spent just as much effort on.

    http://www.merseysideskeptics.org.uk/2015/10/sugar-awareness-awarenesss/#more-2049

    You can at least post a link to the double tie. Surely there’s a photo of you somewhere 😛

  8. #8 by Marsh on November 15, 2015 - 14:27

    Here’s Mike in his double tie!
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CR2_qHLWEAEKgSY.jpg

