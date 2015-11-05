Skeptics with a K: Episode #160

Bacon, sausages, plutonium, and HUMAN DNA. Plus sexy drivers, rude commuters, boring dieters, and insuring your shoes. With issues not related to ketchup, mustard or relish… it’s Skeptics with a K!
#1 by Paul on November 21, 2015 - 10:17
Red meat is from mammals, white meat is from non-mammals. At least, that’s what I always thought the definition is.
The fact that pork is fairly light colored in comparison to most mammal meats, is what led the pork industry to try claim pork is “the other white meat,” but it isn’t. They are just trying to take advantage of the fact that we say “red meat and white meat” instead of “mammal meat and non-mammal meat.”
Pork is definitely not the other non-mammal meat.