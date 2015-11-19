Skeptics with a K: Episode #161

Listener questions, more about homeopathy, and Marsh on the TV, Plus empathy, cheese twists, losing your shit, and skeptic fatigue. Looking a shambles, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Trebor on November 19, 2015 - 11:20
Marsh was on the TV? Spooky.
#2 by Adam the Penguin on November 19, 2015 - 15:56
Is there a link to Marsh’s TV appearance?
#3 by Marsh on November 20, 2015 - 10:08
Absolutely – right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAgM_1MFpCM
#4 by JJ on November 20, 2015 - 11:21
Regarding Good Thinking Society donations, anyone who buys their PC games via Humble Bundle can select Good Thinking Society as their chosen charity.
#5 by Sam Steele on November 21, 2015 - 05:57
A great podcast as usual. I have listened to every one. Even though I have never been to Liverpool, I still love listening to your mix of comedy and skepticism every fortnight. You are very professional—the host, Mr. Hall, wears a suit every time, even thought we can’t see him. Keep up the great work, guys.
#6 by Cai on November 25, 2015 - 10:32
In light of events, I kinda wish the NHS had put way more money into homeopathy… which is really an odd position for an anti-homeopathy sceptic to be in. Weird.
In any case, great work, Marsh! Fame and fortune await you.