«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #161


Listener questions, more about homeopathy, and Marsh on the TV, Plus empathy, cheese twists, losing your shit, and skeptic fatigue. Looking a shambles, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Support the show and Merseyside Skeptics by donating via Patreon: http://patreon.com/merseyskeptics

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:28:40 — 35.6MB)

This entry was posted on November 19, 2015, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Trebor on November 19, 2015 - 11:20

    Marsh was on the TV? Spooky.

    Quote

  2. #2 by Adam the Penguin on November 19, 2015 - 15:56

    Is there a link to Marsh’s TV appearance?

    Quote

  3. #3 by Marsh on November 20, 2015 - 10:08

    Absolutely – right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAgM_1MFpCM

    Quote

  4. #4 by JJ on November 20, 2015 - 11:21

    Regarding Good Thinking Society donations, anyone who buys their PC games via Humble Bundle can select Good Thinking Society as their chosen charity.

    Quote

  5. #5 by Sam Steele on November 21, 2015 - 05:57

    A great podcast as usual. I have listened to every one. Even though I have never been to Liverpool, I still love listening to your mix of comedy and skepticism every fortnight. You are very professional—the host, Mr. Hall, wears a suit every time, even thought we can’t see him. Keep up the great work, guys.

    Quote

  6. #6 by Cai on November 25, 2015 - 10:32

    In light of events, I kinda wish the NHS had put way more money into homeopathy… which is really an odd position for an anti-homeopathy sceptic to be in. Weird.
    In any case, great work, Marsh! Fame and fortune await you.

    Quote
(will not be published)