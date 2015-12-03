Skeptics with a K: Episode #162

Allergies, magnets, negative ions, and bad bacteria. Plus infra-red photons, ketosis, and dreamy bollocks. Drinking anything handed to us, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Have your say on the Liverpool Homeopathy consultation at www.liverpooltalkshealth.info/homeopathy. All contributions welcomed (even those outside of Liverpool: simply skip the questions that are Liverpool-specific, they are non-essential).
#1 by SImon on December 3, 2015 - 20:01
Good show, as always – but I’m confused by Marsh thinking salt is odorless. Easiest way to distinguish salt and sugar is by smell.
#2 by Chappy Charlie on December 4, 2015 - 18:40
At last the mask falls and the goose for President agenda of the shills of Big Caramac is exposed. Sorry, think all those alpha waves on my knackers are affecting me.
#3 by Jay on December 4, 2015 - 22:34
I went to take the survey mentioned in the episode, but it was only for Liverpool residents (unlike what Marsh said in the episode). As a non-Liverpudlian, I can’t take the survey without lying about myself, so my skeptical ethics won’t allow it. 🙁
#4 by Xeviphract on December 6, 2015 - 22:05
The easiest way for me to distinguish between salt and sugar is by taste, but usually I cheat and look at the container for an indication. Now you tell me I’ve been doing it wrong this whole time!
As regards the homeopathy survey, I’d like to point out that as a non-Liverpudlian, the only question I could answer was the final one, but they give you a great big box and ask you to pour your thoughts into it, so that’s what I did.
#5 by Marsh on December 7, 2015 - 07:49
You can take the survey even as a non-Liverpool resident – simply skip the question that asks you if you are in Liverpool. It’s not an essential question, and can be ignored if you’re outside of the city.
#6 by 66steve on December 8, 2015 - 03:39
five zeros (ie 00000)
works fine for the postcode.
job done.
Ta for another giggleworthy episode.
happy crimbo folks!
#7 by Graham on December 16, 2015 - 09:01
Good episode. I look forward to your discussion on Fake News websites, they are a real problem. In a discussion over on the Strange Frequencies Radio podcast the hosts revealed many people pass on items of fake news that conform to their beliefs even if they know the item is fake.
Virtual Skeptics also discussed this back when Sharon Hill was a member, but I’m not sure which issue it was. The focus there was a website called Cryptozoology News that was putting up fake ‘Bigfoot in Detroit’ type stories.