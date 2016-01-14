Skeptics with a K: Episode #164

Fire in Dubai, scalar energy, herpes simplex, and laminine supplements. Plus blacksmiths, St Bernadette, and Killer Daltons. Well heeled and well bred, it’s Skeptics with a K. And apologies for the poor sound quality. Again.
#1 by Neil Christie on January 14, 2016 - 19:14
audio sounds funny, recording in a different location?
#2 by Mike on January 14, 2016 - 19:16
No – I’m just an idiot. New recording equipment coming next episode, with any luck!
#3 by Josh on January 15, 2016 - 04:07
Christ that website is bad, looks like a website that was designed in Microsoft Word back when making a website in word was a thing.
#4 by Adam C. on January 15, 2016 - 11:31
You realise the Scalar Energy thing is radionics. Remember the badge with a sketch of a unicorn on it for headlice? Same bullshit.
#5 by Cai on January 15, 2016 - 12:09
It thought it was hilarious to hear Mike complaining about terrible accents and misused idioms. Pot, meet a horrible impression of a kettle.
#6 by Graham on January 27, 2016 - 17:02
Why is it that all Conspiracy Theorists use 1990’s website designs?
Why to they always seem to think that Jews are to blame for these conspiracies?
#7 by Robert S on February 10, 2016 - 20:00
It sounds like you missed one of the central jokes in Hot Fuzz. Throughout the gunplay and explosions.with the heroes riding towards glory, nobody dies.