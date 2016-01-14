«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #164


Fire in Dubai, scalar energy, herpes simplex, and laminine supplements. Plus blacksmiths, St Bernadette, and Killer Daltons. Well heeled and well bred, it’s Skeptics with a K. And apologies for the poor sound quality. Again.

Support the MSS, our work, and all of our podcasts by making a monthly contribution via Patreon.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:10:20 — 28.3MB)

This entry was posted on January 14, 2016, 13:56 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Neil Christie on January 14, 2016 - 19:14

    audio sounds funny, recording in a different location?

    Quote

  2. #2 by Mike on January 14, 2016 - 19:16

    No – I’m just an idiot. New recording equipment coming next episode, with any luck!

    Quote

  3. #3 by Josh on January 15, 2016 - 04:07

    Christ that website is bad, looks like a website that was designed in Microsoft Word back when making a website in word was a thing.

    Quote

  4. #4 by Adam C. on January 15, 2016 - 11:31

    You realise the Scalar Energy thing is radionics. Remember the badge with a sketch of a unicorn on it for headlice? Same bullshit.

    Quote

  5. #5 by Cai on January 15, 2016 - 12:09

    It thought it was hilarious to hear Mike complaining about terrible accents and misused idioms. Pot, meet a horrible impression of a kettle.

    Quote

  6. #6 by Graham on January 27, 2016 - 17:02

    Why is it that all Conspiracy Theorists use 1990’s website designs?

    Why to they always seem to think that Jews are to blame for these conspiracies?

    Quote

  7. #7 by Robert S on February 10, 2016 - 20:00

    It sounds like you missed one of the central jokes in Hot Fuzz. Throughout the gunplay and explosions.with the heroes riding towards glory, nobody dies.

    Quote
(will not be published)