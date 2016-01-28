Skeptics with a K: Episode #165

Quantum Bioinformation, cannabinoids, Ruth Rendell, and crystal meth. Plus happy cells, online shopping, Dumfries, and LL Cool J. On all-new equipment, it’s Skeptics with a K.

