Skeptics with a K: Episode #165

Quantum Bioinformation, cannabinoids, Ruth Rendell, and crystal meth. Plus happy cells, online shopping, Dumfries, and LL Cool J. On all-new equipment, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:18:35 — 31.6MB)
This entry was posted on January 28, 2016, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Jason Jones on February 1, 2016 - 13:32
With regards to cannabis curing cancer…
What was it Bob Marley died of?
#2 by Mike Hall on February 1, 2016 - 16:22
I think he died of a Monday.