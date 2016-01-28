«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #165


Quantum Bioinformation, cannabinoids, Ruth Rendell, and crystal meth. Plus happy cells, online shopping, Dumfries, and LL Cool J. On all-new equipment, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:18:35 — 31.6MB)

This entry was posted on January 28, 2016, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Jason Jones on February 1, 2016 - 13:32

    With regards to cannabis curing cancer…

    What was it Bob Marley died of?

    Quote

  2. #2 by Mike Hall on February 1, 2016 - 16:22

    I think he died of a Monday.

    Quote
(will not be published)