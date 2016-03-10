Skeptics with a K: Episode #168

Nicotine, live blood analysis, eating almonds, and superior blasters. Plus cellular memory, rapping skeptics, ancient wisdom reiki, and converting atheists. Singing karaoke, it’s Skeptics with a K.

