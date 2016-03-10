Skeptics with a K: Episode #168

Nicotine, live blood analysis, eating almonds, and superior blasters. Plus cellular memory, rapping skeptics, ancient wisdom reiki, and converting atheists. Singing karaoke, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:17:47 — 31.3MB)
#1 by SiliconEngineer on March 13, 2016 - 04:23
Do people – skeptical people – really trust screen-grabs? They’re trivial to fake. One easy way is just to edit things on an existing page using the developer tools built into most browsers.
One step up from screen-grabs is having a 3rd party server capture the page. The wayback machine, archive.is and similar things are much more tamper proof since they can capture a site snapshot without it being editable by the snap-shotter.
It’s a knotty problem though. Even if you have a third-party archiving the page, it’s still fairly easy to make a spoof which would pass a casual inspection. I doubt that most journalists have the skills to do more in-depth ‘forensic’ analysis and check it’s genuine… assuming they’d even bother.
#2 by Jason on March 13, 2016 - 10:58
Im pretty sure it was Dr Karl Kruszelnicki on one of his shows said that 1 in 3 people can become instantly addicted to smoking if they try it, ill find the background for this but it stuck in my head as I was one of them, I quit 18 months ago after 30 years, and I still get massive cravings, I haven’t had heroine so I can’t compare
#3 by Mark on March 13, 2016 - 20:13
Locked out of your house? This is the definition of the ‘ONO second’. It is the period of time between hearing the click of the front door yale lock and realising that your keys are not only in your house/flat but you are on the front step, in the cold and rain/snow in only your underpants having taken 1 step to pick up the milk.
Believe me an ‘ONO second’ is a very small unit of time that holds a lifetime of regret and potential horror for the near future.