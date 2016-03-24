Skeptics with a K: Episode #169

Aeroplane seats, amyloid plaques, quantum vision, and liquid nitrogen. Plus needles for your eyes, taxi numbers, and Jesus’s early carpentry work. Staring at the sun with a magnifying glass, it’s Skeptics with a K.

