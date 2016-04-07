Skeptics with a K: Episode #170

Tattoos, artificial gills, space travel, and evolutionary psychology. Plus Malteasers, watches, body hair, and moon lasers. Even without Marsh, it’s Skeptics with a K! Featuring guest hosts Laurie and Kat.

This entry was posted on April 7, 2016, 12:31 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.