Skeptics with a K: Episode #171

Impact Factors, Zoopharmacognosy, hyperactivity, and dead man’s shoes. Plus secateurs, green clay, and volcanic sulphur. Mis-reading social situations, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:32:04 — 37.0MB)
Impact Factors, Zoopharmacognosy, hyperactivity, and dead man’s shoes. Plus secateurs, green clay, and volcanic sulphur. Mis-reading social situations, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:32:04 — 37.0MB)
This entry was posted on April 21, 2016, 08:01 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by James on April 23, 2016 - 22:18
Anybody know where I can find the podcasts marsh mentioned he’d be on?
#2 by Mx56 on April 30, 2016 - 23:19
Mike might be happy to learn that there is, in fact, a social media themed found footage horror film, it’s called Unfriended and it’s shot entirely from the point of view of the protagonist’s computer screen as she engages in a Skype chat with her friends/tries to find out why she’s getting hassled by a ghost on Facebook. I wish I was making that up.
#3 by Jason Jones on May 2, 2016 - 09:23
Question for Alice, I mostly agree with your comments on Impact factor, whats your thoughts on Jadad Scale…
I know were talking 2 different things so, so its not a comparison, but would be interested in your thoughts