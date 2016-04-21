Skeptics with a K: Episode #171

Impact Factors, Zoopharmacognosy, hyperactivity, and dead man’s shoes. Plus secateurs, green clay, and volcanic sulphur. Mis-reading social situations, it’s Skeptics with a K.

