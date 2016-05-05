Skeptics with a K: Episode #172

Red Squirrels, fat wallets, global warming, and chiropractic. Plus energy efficiency, ageing, fighting cows, and New Romantic Alpacas. Forgetting how to use money, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Tom Williamson on May 5, 2016 - 12:56
Ahhhhhhhhh was really hoping I wouldn’t have to hear that bastard chiropractor popping the baby’s spine! Winced heavily at that.
#2 by Jason Jones on May 6, 2016 - 03:56
Also, the worse unjust I ever had on my farm was from a Ram….to be fair I was trying to make him “not a Ram”, I ended up with a broken Coccyx…. he won that battle….I won the War
#3 by Jason Jones on May 6, 2016 - 03:57
sorry, unjust = Injury ….. its 03:55
#4 by Chris on May 6, 2016 - 23:13
I used to have light red hair, not orange, it was called “strawberry blond.” Now it just kind of blond as the coppery hairs are being replaced with white hairs. Plus I am covered in freckles just like my dad.
People often underestimate my age by at least ten years, I am in my late fifties. But that also happens with my siblings, who got the darker eyes and the brown hair (though brother went gray in his twenties). I thought it was because we as a very fair bunch practically bathe in sunscreen.
#5 by Juanto on May 6, 2016 - 23:26
I once had to leave a public footpath on account of a ewe.
She was scary, pawing the ground in a confrontational way, on account of her lamb. So, up there perhaps with your experiences, and is there also a more general female thing with their young?
Hola from Spain where I listen from and as from now will return to lurking in.
#6 by Muz C. on May 7, 2016 - 08:40
Singapore has a lot of weird power woo. A friend’s mum was trying to get her daughter (and me) to install these power box things when she came to visit. They supposedly save you lots of money. I can’t find the exact one she was talking about but I was reading the site. You plug it in a regular outlet in the meter box (this particular model anyway) and it supposedly regulates the voltage. I thought…ok. Don’t really know how Singapore wiring is set up, so who knows. Then a read further down and it said the device would ‘radiate efficiency to every device in the house, even when it wasn’t plugged in or turned on’.
Okay then!
They’re very popular too. Not all of them go the full woo, but that sort of thinking is common.
Some examples:
http://www.siongboon.com/projects/2012-01-24_power_saver/
http://lifeislikethat.com/?p=847
The comments on the last one are gold.
#7 by martin on May 10, 2016 - 10:59
Cows are dangerous. If they fall on you then you’re likely going to die. It happens more often than you’d think.
https://www.rt.com/uk/321389-farmers-walkers-killer-cows/
BTW my electronics teacher at University told us it was possible to get a lower reading from older electrical meters by drawing current at high frequency. I’ve never seen a class copy a circuit diagram down so carefully.