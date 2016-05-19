Skeptics with a K: Episode #173

Wirral Homeopathy, red wine at the gym, menstruation, and the Moon. Plus addictive pizza, terrible restaurants, animal husbandry, and John Oliver. Being dragged across the room, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Andrew May on May 19, 2016 - 13:32
It’s my understanding that the development of the contraceptive pill and especially the 5 day break was closely tied to the Catholic faith of the developers and their need to reconcile the contraceptive’s effect and usage with dogma. My wife told me that the only reason the break was instituted was to make things tie in theologically but I don’t know her original source.
#2 by Suzanne Thorson on May 19, 2016 - 20:29
While I probably shouldn’t be weighing in on all this on this feedback/comment section, I need to let Alice know that some of the things she has been told in regards to her pain are not nearly as clear cut as some therapists have made it out to be. When she said that her SI joints dislocated, that brought me up quite short. Outside of very serious trauma and maybe, just maybe child bearing, the SI joints are not known to just move about no matter how lax your ligaments. At the best, the SI joint is known to move approx. 5mm. There is a lot more to say regarding chronic pain including fibromyalgia but I will direct Alice to take time (her voluminous time, what with finishing her PhD one imagines that she is sat about frequently looking up random websites as recommended by strangers in the comment section) to look at some of the following web sites for information more pertinent than anything I could post here: bodyinmind.org; bettermovement.org; painscience.com or for an older blog but with pertinent information, bboyscience.com. I hope that any information found on these sites help.
#3 by Robert S on May 23, 2016 - 22:36
It’s only at a minute in but it sounds like you need a conjunction injunction if you ever want to have a normal conversation.
#4 by Alice on May 24, 2016 - 11:52
Hi Suzanne,
I appreciate the concern in your message but I’m afraid you misunderstand the health condition I suffer with. I don’t just suffer with chronic pain and fibromyalgia. My most significant health problem (which causes both chronic pain and fibromyalgia) is a connective tissue disorder called hypermobility syndrome or ehlers danlos syndrome hypermobility type. This condition leads to acute injuries including full and partial dislocations and can, in fact, cause the partial dislocation of the SI joint I described in this episode. As you point out: even a very slight movement of this joint can be incredibly painful and can happen to women with “normal” bodies under the pressure of pregnancy so you can imagine how a “syndromic” body may respond to the pressure of hormones.
I do appreciate your concern, but do consider that I am quite the expert on how my body works despite the fact that I may simplify things for the sake of the show.
All the best,
Alice.
#5 by Suzanne on June 6, 2016 - 14:41
Well, that clarifies things. You never mentioned Ehlers Danlos, quite a different kettle of fish! It still means that the chronic pain sites I mentioned could be of some use and I am sorry if you think I was questioning what you were feeling – I have been a health care worker for a long time and have come to appreciate that patients do know their bodies best. I was trying in my ham fisted way to direct you to some sites that may prove useful as they too acknowledge that you are the expert on your condition.
#6 by Matt Martindale on June 13, 2016 - 17:19
Add target=”_blank” to the Survey Monkey link, just interrupted the podcast clicking it 😛
#7 by Mike on June 13, 2016 - 17:22
https://twitter.com/mathias/status/709670807304347648 😛
#8 by Matt Martindale on June 14, 2016 - 10:05
Well I’ve been schooled ha!!! How’ve I never heard of that!