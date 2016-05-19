Skeptics with a K: Episode #173

Wirral Homeopathy, red wine at the gym, menstruation, and the Moon. Plus addictive pizza, terrible restaurants, animal husbandry, and John Oliver. Being dragged across the room, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Let Wirral CCG know that homeopathy shouldn’t be funded on the NHS at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5GP78LJ. You don’t need to be a Wirral resident, and you can skip questions which do not apply to you.

If you enjoy the show and want to support Merseyside Skeptics, you can donate via our Patron page at patreon.com/merseyskeptics.