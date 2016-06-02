Skeptics with a K: Episode #174

Radio-frequency radiation, fibromyalgia, tech-hangovers, and misaligned chi. Plus Australians, pregnant rats, mobile phones, and the latest news from QED. Using a phone fourteen hours per day, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:29:51 — 36.1MB)
#1 by Declan on June 8, 2016 - 11:42
There was such nonsense on The Real Hustle that it became a must see in this house for all the wrong reasons. Things I learned to look out for where…
Beware of betting shops. You might think you’re in a real betting shop but it could be a vacant shop that’s been fitted out with big screens and gambling machines for the day by squatters. When you go to collect your winnings later that day you’ll just find an empty shop unit.
Don’t use ATMs. There’s a chance that it’s a fake one placed in an empty unit and there’s a conman actually sitting inside it taking your card out of your hand, pretending to be the mechanism, and pocketing it.
I suppose pillar boxes might be bogus too and after you put your post in it, two human feet will appear from underneath it before it goes running down the street with your mail.
I’m currently typing this from s coffee shop which I think is a real one but I can’t be sure.
And from one cripple with an oversized phone ( Xperia Z Ultra) to another, I hope Alice is feeling better in time for the next show.
#2 by Linda P on June 29, 2016 - 20:22
You’re not going to like this, but I actually think you covered the rats-cancer-cellphone story better than the SGU did …