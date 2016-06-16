Skeptics with a K: Episode #175 – Part Two

Homeopathy in Liverpool, regression to the mean, mistletoe, and cancer. Plus Big Pharma, broken laptops, and healing crises. Keeping arnica behind the clock, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Have your say on the provision of homeopathy by NHS Wirral CCG at: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/5GP78LJ

Donate to Good Thinking Society at goodthinkingsociety.org/donate.