Skeptics with a K: Episode #177

Figure Segwaying, veterinary homeopathy, body image, and salad leaves. Plus hoodies, placebos, ribs, and the latest on QED. Needlessly insulting, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Get your tickets for QED at qedcon.org.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:05 — 29.0MB)
#1 by Jason Jones on July 15, 2016 - 11:04
Segway story reminds me of the documentary about the actual inventor of the segway called SlingShot, has very little do do with the Segway at all, but a brilliant story.
It opens with him talking about the rumours of him being killed and the awkward conversation with his mom about it.
#2 by Black Knight No. 3 on July 16, 2016 - 18:28
Some editing needed on this episode. I know that Alice was speaking from the heart when she went off on her rant about the media over emphasising how a woman looks and, in fact, I do agree with everything she said but using the podcast as a personal soap-box isn’t appropriate and detracts from the story being told. Yes, I know that the media was part of the story but all the pet hates of the presenter don’t need to be part of the show.
As a side note, and from personal experience, it’s not just women who get this sort of criticism although I agree that the media do concentrate on women but there’s so much wrong with the present-day media that this is just another aspect.
#3 by Bill W on July 18, 2016 - 10:29
Really liked Alice’s rant. I accept that there was an element of personal soapbox, but it’s her podcast and her right. On the other hand, while I intrinsically held her views, it did make me think and raised lots of questions. We all make judgements and we all share some of those judgements from time to time. Is it ok for me to say that I admire someones intellect or skills? Like physical appearance, they both depend upon inherited characteristics which can then be modified by behaviour. I probably value intellect over appearance, but if the reverse were true then isn’t that fine?
Ultimately isn’t it all about just being thoughtful, empathic and sensitive to the feelings of others?
#4 by Jason Jones on July 22, 2016 - 15:01
With all due respect…is that not what Podcasts are all about….Thats all I ever use mine for
#5 by Tom Williamson on July 25, 2016 - 14:52
“using the podcast as a personal soap-box isn’t appropriate”
Er, yeah it is. That’s what this podcast is, a personal soapbox for the hosts. Who gets to decide otherwise?
#6 by Chris on July 26, 2016 - 00:55
“Who gets to decide otherwise?”
The Exalted Grand Podcast Poobah who presides over all podcast content! Who is obviously self-appointed.
😉
I personally love the rants, it is one reason why I listen. And that is the lovely thing about podcasts, you can download the ones you like, and ignore the ones you do not like.
#7 by Dave on August 2, 2016 - 12:38
Regarding the first case of a dog with cancer, the prednisolone it was taking after chemotherapy and before homeopathy is an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid, not an ‘anti-cancer’ drug.
[If the ‘cancer’ was a misdiagnosed case of serious eczema, the prednisolone might have alleviated it.]
#8 by Bennett Seavey on August 3, 2016 - 17:22
Group four contains zero people. Exactly none. Not one. In the whole of human history, there is not a single psychic that hasn t been explained by deception or self-deception. So until there s someone in group four, I think it s safe to assume that all of these folks are using techniques that are consistent with the laws of physics as we know them.