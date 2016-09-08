Skeptics with a K: Episode #181

Field archery, vibrating galvanometers, group 1 carcinogens, and scientific papers. Plus juggling plutonium, climbing Greek mountains, and the latest from QED. Producing legends by smashing bell-ends together, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:32:19 — 37.1MB)
#1 by Black Knight No. 3 on September 8, 2016 - 12:54
It’s been a little while since I heard this episode but didn’t the gang ask for more questions? In any case here’s mine which I’ve been thinking about, on and off, for a few years but could never be arsed looking into it.
When I was young and being dragged up in the 60s and 70s in the north-west of England I remember having to do school sports outside in all weathers. In those days we would get changed into our kit, get out on the field for an hour and a half of gruelling exercise and then stop.
A few years ago when I had a rush of blood to the head and joined a gym, during the induction I was told how important it is to “warm up” before exercising by stretching my muscles and then to “warm down” afterwards.
Not being one who likes being told what to do I completely ignored this advice.
These days I see our local running groups on the street of an evening and I see them putting themselves into strange positions; standing flamingo-like with one leg raised and covering both ears with one arm, no doubt in an attempt to stretch.
My question is: is there any scientific evidence that shows a need to do this? I have never done it and, as far as I can tell, never suffered any ill effects but as this is just anecdotal it doesn’t really count for much but looking at it from an evolutionary viewpoint it would seem that having to limber up before running quickly is a trait that would be selected for exclusion from the gene pool.
#2 by Julia on September 9, 2016 - 02:47
Apple’s dropping the headphone jack though! Where are iPhone 7 users supposed to connect their bullshit devices?! D:
#3 by Cappy Charlie on September 11, 2016 - 15:29
The parable of Mike’s brother and the onions was laugh out loud funny. With regard to the issue of reading scientific papers, I studied biology and biochemistry at uni (admittedly many years ago) and even at the peak of my knowledge, found much of what I had to read bordering on the impenetrable due to the use of unnecessary terminology.