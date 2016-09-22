Skeptics with a K: Episode #182

Plant sperm, charity, homeopathy for HIV, and UFOs over Liverpool. Plus dentists, chemicals, bees, and a final shout-out for QED! With beautiful teeth, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:28:17 — 35.5MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson on September 22, 2016 - 12:46
Periscope it.
#2 by Jason Jones on September 23, 2016 - 11:13
Can we not talk about bee baby gravy while i’m eating my pie
#3 by Declan on September 23, 2016 - 15:19
Just 24 hours after the influential podcast Skeptics With A K lambasted Quality Street for its over-abundance of toffees which nobody likes, Nestle have announced they are removing the ‘Toffee Delux’ from the famous sweets.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/09/23/quality-street-removes-its-oldest-sweet-after-customers-complain/
Skeptical campaigners have described this as ‘a step in the right direction’. Michael Marshall of the Merseyside Skeptics Society went on to say ‘we still have a lot of work to do. Basically, we want them to drop the toffee pennies too. Because they’re shite’
#4 by Tom on September 25, 2016 - 17:25
Regarding the UFO doing figure 8s, that’s what a satellite in a geostationary orbit looks like.