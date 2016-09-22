Skeptics with a K: Episode #182

Plant sperm, charity, homeopathy for HIV, and UFOs over Liverpool. Plus dentists, chemicals, bees, and a final shout-out for QED! With beautiful teeth, it’s Skeptics with a K.

