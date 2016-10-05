InKredulous: Episode #040

Episode 40 of our satirical panel show. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.
This one was beset with technical difficulties from the outset and so I hope I have done justice to my fabulous guests
Appearing this time are:
- Kat Ford PHD student and member of The Merseyside Skeptics Society (@KatLikesJam)
- David-Robert Grimes Journalist, scientist and occasionally author at 3menmakeatiger blog (@DRG1985)
- Brian Thompson Comedy writer, podcaster and all round good guy (@BrianThompy)
As ever, thanks for listening and for all the super comments. Except the ones about the frequency of the show. Except the pitch drop one. That was brilliant 🙂
#1 by astrotimer on October 6, 2016 - 06:45
Did trump tell the truth for once
Did the UK come to its senses about brexit
did homeopathy actually cure someone
Did jenny Mccarthy realize Vaccines actually work
Nope something more rare
InKredulous