InKredulous: Episode #041

Episode 41 of our satirical panel show. This time recorded LIVE at QED conference 16th October 2016. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.
Appearing this time are:
- Noah Lugeons of the Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies and Skepticrat podcasts (@Noahl_Lugeons)
- Heath Enwright of the Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies and Skepticrat podcasts (@heathenwright)
- Eli Bosnick of of the Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies and Skepticrat podcasts (@elibosnick)
- Tom and Cecil of the Cognitive Dissonance podcast (@dissonance_pod)
- Michael Marshall from Skeptics with a K, Be Reasonable, The Good Thinking Society and fellow co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)
Thanks for attending if you were there, and, as ever, thanks for listening.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 51:02 — 23.4MB)
#1 by jessehall on November 2, 2016 - 01:15
Loving the QED podcasts.
#2 by Atticus on November 3, 2016 - 22:51
Noah, Heath, Eli, and March are like the A-team of skeptic podcasting comedy. No one would be better for a show like this than them.
Also Tom and Cecil exist I guess.