InKredulous: Episode #041


Episode 41 of our satirical panel show. This time recorded LIVE at QED conference 16th October 2016.  Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.

Appearing this time are:

Thanks for attending if you were there, and, as ever, thanks for listening.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 51:02 — 23.4MB)

  1. #1 by jessehall on November 2, 2016 - 01:15

    Loving the QED podcasts.

  2. #2 by Atticus on November 3, 2016 - 22:51

    Noah, Heath, Eli, and March are like the A-team of skeptic podcasting comedy. No one would be better for a show like this than them.
    Also Tom and Cecil exist I guess.

