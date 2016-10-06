Skeptics with a K: Episode #183

Aspartame poisoning, singing questions, higher education, and Homeopathy on the Wirral. Plus time travel, multiple sclerosis, and our favourite woo. In the run-up to QED, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:18:51 — 31.7MB)
Aspartame poisoning, singing questions, higher education, and Homeopathy on the Wirral. Plus time travel, multiple sclerosis, and our favourite woo. In the run-up to QED, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:18:51 — 31.7MB)
This entry was posted on October 6, 2016, 18:11 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Declan on October 6, 2016 - 20:29
MS and woo! Good call. I’ve got MS and have been offered so much woo, I’m launching a Diagostini part-works on the subject.
#2 by Tom Williamson on October 7, 2016 - 15:51
FormalDEhyde.
#3 by Cappy Charlie on October 10, 2016 - 18:56
Firstly, cap duly doffed to Marsh for making me laugh out loud while walking down the street, his Bullseye story culminating in an unexpected impression of Bully made me look like an ambling loony. Congratulations to all involved with the ending of Homeopathy services on the Wirral. As a former employee of Greater Glasgow Health Board the existence of the Glasgow Homeopathic Hospital (now the Centre for Integrated Care, different name, same woo) always annoyed me, especially when so many legitimate services struggled for funding. Last week I attended a talk by Dr Catherine Calderwood, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland and during the q&a that followed the subject of “complimentary” medicine was raised. While skillfully sidestepping any personal opinion Dr Calderwood stressed the need for evidence based medicine. In fact she used the term twice in her answer. I may well be reading too much in to it but it does seem like Scotlands most senior doctor is not a proponent of non evidence based medicine. Hopefully Glasgow will follow the example of Wirral NHS and stop squandering resources on treatments bereft of efficacy.
#4 by Andrew May on October 11, 2016 - 15:03
Great result! Disappointing that nobody laughed at the line “homeopathy by the backdoor”…
#5 by Black Knight No. 3 on October 12, 2016 - 14:48
Apparently it’s just as effective if you take it that way!
#6 by Declan on October 14, 2016 - 15:44
I’ve read that drug addicts have been known to ‘plug’ opiate solutions anally as it’s absorbed better than orally, effectively making the drug stronger.
Homoeopaths reckon this actually makes their remedies less effective, as a result.
#7 by Josh on November 2, 2016 - 03:10
Iv’e heard that that is/was called shelving among other more colorful names.