Skeptics with a K: Episode #184 — Live from QED 2016

Unbalanced minerals, contraceptive pills, tech-savvy kids, and more of your questions. This special episode of Skeptics with a K was recorded live at QED 2016!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 56:34 — 22.8MB)
This entry was posted on October 20, 2016, 19:15
#1 by Tom Williamson on October 21, 2016 - 11:15
We get to hear the whole of the outro music that’s a rare treat!
I can only apologise again for my totally bollocks question.
#2 by Andy Wood on October 21, 2016 - 13:47
I was there!
I was excited!
I felt a lot of love in the room!
I was fucking hot!
It was as close to taking MDMA as is legally permissible.
#3 by Cappy Charlie on October 24, 2016 - 20:24
Loved the different dynamic of the live show. Only one minor quibble, in future live recordings if you take audience questions in the absence of a mic could one of the hosts repeat the question as I couldn’t make out what was being asked.
#4 by Gareth Edwards on October 29, 2016 - 22:56
You should have called this episode SkepticZ with a Z.