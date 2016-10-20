«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #184 — Live from QED 2016


Unbalanced minerals, contraceptive pills, tech-savvy kids, and more of your questions. This special episode of Skeptics with a K was recorded live at QED 2016!

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 56:34 — 22.8MB)

This entry was posted on October 20, 2016, 19:15 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on October 21, 2016 - 11:15

    We get to hear the whole of the outro music that’s a rare treat!

    I can only apologise again for my totally bollocks question.

    Quote

  2. #2 by Andy Wood on October 21, 2016 - 13:47

    I was there!
    I was excited!
    I felt a lot of love in the room!
    I was fucking hot!

    It was as close to taking MDMA as is legally permissible.

    Quote

  3. #3 by Cappy Charlie on October 24, 2016 - 20:24

    Loved the different dynamic of the live show. Only one minor quibble, in future live recordings if you take audience questions in the absence of a mic could one of the hosts repeat the question as I couldn’t make out what was being asked.

    Quote

  4. #4 by Gareth Edwards on October 29, 2016 - 22:56

    You should have called this episode SkepticZ with a Z.

    Quote
(will not be published)