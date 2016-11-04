MSS Presents: David Alnwick – Mind Wizard

When: Thursday, November 24th 2016, 8.00 PM – 10.30 PM

Where: The Vines, 81 Lime St, Liverpool

Off the back of last year’s sell out tour, The Cult of Dave, his TV special, Dave Alnwick: Trickster, and a stellar appearance at the recent QED conference, Dave is back with his new hour long show: MIND WIZARD.

Expect misdirection, mind reading and manipulation. Will you be converted?

After each show there will be a Q&A where Dave will highlight some of the techniques used in the show.

“If you saw Dave’s brilliant show at QED, then you’ll know why even skeptics signed up to the Cult of Dave.” – Simon Singh

“They were burning people for this 300 years ago” – Phill Jupitus